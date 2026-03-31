Gwinnett police nab porch pirate duo in Duluth and Norcross

Gwinnett County Police detectives have arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for a string of package thefts in unincorporated Duluth and Norcross, putting an end to a brazen porch pirate spree that plagued neighborhoods throughout March.

The investigation began after several residents reported packages being stolen by a man wearing a blue Amazon delivery vest. The suspect was captured on doorbell cameras swiping deliveries from porches, sparking concern among homeowners and prompting a coordinated investigation.

Detectives, working closely with Duluth Police, identified Lance Vance, 37, and Poalima Maheloma, 34, both of Duluth, as the individuals behind the thefts. Vance has been charged with felony porch piracy and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, while Maheloma faces charges of theft by receiving.

A search warrant executed at a local hotel room where the suspects were staying uncovered multiple stolen packages and the distinctive clothing used in the crimes.

Police say some of the recovered parcels likely belong to victims who never filed police reports, and they are hopeful that additional victims will come forward to reclaim their stolen items.

Authorities are urging residents in the areas of Tree Corners Parkway, Satellite Blvd., and Old Norcross Road to review their doorbell camera footage and report any suspicious activity or missing packages between March 1 and March 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.