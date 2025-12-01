AI-generated 'booby trap' videos go viral — but porch piracy in Georgia is costing nearly half a billion dollars

If you've scrolled TikTok or Instagram lately, you've probably seen them: dramatic videos of suspected porch pirates yanking packages off doorsteps — only to be blasted with exploding boxes, clouds of pink and blue dye, or other over-the-top payback stunts.

The clips rack up millions of views. But according to investigators, most of these "instant karma" scenes are AI-generated or staged.

"That's not a legitimate way to keep people from stealing your stuff," said Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett Police Department. "There could be civil liability. There could be criminal liability."

And while the videos may be fake, the financial toll of porch piracy in Georgia is very real: nearly half a billion dollars annually, according to industry estimates.

Screenshot of "PORCH PIRATE REVENGE" on TikTok. TikTok

In Tucker, one homeowner caught a thief just feet from her front door

For Olivia Wilson, the threat became real this week.

Her Tucker doorbell camera captured someone walking onto her porch at night and taking a package, an act she says felt far more invasive than the theft itself.

"To know someone would just come onto your property, not knowing what's in a package, and take it…" she said. "It felt like an invasion of privacy. Someone could come onto my property… It's a huge invasion, that bold, that brazen."

Tucker resident Olivia Wilson talks with CBS News Atlanta about porch piracy issues she's experienced. CBS News Atlanta

Police: Apartment complexes are seeing a recent uptick

Gwinnett police say they haven't seen a dramatic spike linked to the holiday season yet, but detectives have noticed a rise in package thefts at apartment complexes over the past month.

Denser housing means more packages in plain view and more opportunities.

"There are some organized groups who drive around neighborhoods or apartments looking for packages," Winderweedle said. "There's even been a few circumstances where they're following delivery trucks around."

During a drive through a neighborhood less than a mile from Gwinnett police headquarters, boxes sat in full view on porches — making it clear how easy it is for thieves to spot their next target.

CBS News Atlanta's Brian Unger speaks with Gwinnett County police about how to protect packages safely during the holidays - a primary time for package delivery. CBS News Atlanta

How to protect your packages safely

Police say homeowners should stick with safe, legal methods to protect their deliveries:

Install doorbell or outdoor cameras, which can capture license plates and alert you in real time.

Use delivery lockers when available, or ask nearby businesses if they can hold packages.

Schedule delivery windows for times when you're home.

Ask trusted neighbors to pick up packages for you.

Sign up for delivery alerts through carriers like UPS, FedEx and Amazon.

One thing they urge residents not to do: imitate viral booby-trap videos.

"There's plenty of other ways to protect your packages," Winderweedle said. "Get video cameras. Schedule deliveries. Have a neighbor you trust pick things up. Keep it safe — and legal."

Amazon package delivery center. CBS News Atlanta

Porch piracy is a felony in Georgia

Under state law, porch piracy is a felony offense. Those convicted can face up to five years in prison.

As holiday deliveries ramp up, police say the real fight isn't against AI-generated videos; it's against the very real thieves targeting Georgia homes.