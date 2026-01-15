Gwinnett County students share Dr. Martin Luther King's dream in their own words

At Anderson-Livsey Elementary in Gwinnett County, Thursday wasn't a typical school day. In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s actual birthday, students completed a very unique assignment, in their own words.

In one classroom, 25 fourth-graders are learning the basics: writing, reading, arithmetic, and today, something else important: remembrance.

"Dr. Martin Luther King had a dream that children of all color could play together, learn together, and live together in harmony," one student said.

Based on King's speeches, students are sharing their own words, their version of the civil rights leader's enduring legacy.

Some students at Anderson-Livsey Elementary are sharing their own version of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s enduring message. CBS News Atlanta

"He had a dream that children can have kindness and equality for one another. Today, we can honor history by treating everyone we meet with respect," the student continued.

"Most times, it's really hard for them to relate to things that have happened in the past, so this was my way of bringing it all together," said fourth-grade teacher Jenasa Jones.

"We can follow his example by showing kindness to other people we meet," another student shared

Teacher Jenasa Jones said the lesson was a way of helping her students relate to the civil rights movement of the past. CBS News Atlanta

Anderson-Livsey Principal Christopher Jackson reflected on the critical lessons of both the past and present on King's birthday.

"Dr. King's legacy continues to live on — a legacy of love, peace, and justice. And given the world today, it's really important for our students to embody those principles because it makes us better tomorrow."

"They learned that the work doesn't stop in the past. Everything is never done," Jones said.

MLK Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 19. You can learn more about the events around the holiday honoring King's life on the King Center's website.