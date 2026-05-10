Gwinnett County sheriff's office hosts mental health awareness fair to connect residents with local resources

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office hosted its fifth annual Community Mental Health Awareness Fair on Saturday in Lawrenceville, aiming to connect residents with local mental health and wellness resources.

The event, held at Alexander Park's Lois Lane Pavilion, featured more than 35 community partners offering information on counseling, insurance assistance, housing support for veterans, medical care and mental health treatment options.

"We call it breaking the stigma," said Major Shakira Maldonado, commander of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Task Force. "It's okay to get help when you have issues with mental health."

Major Shakira Maldonado, commander of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Task Force, said, "It's okay to seek help if you're experiencing mental health issues." CBS News Atlanta

Maldonado said the event was designed to help residents better understand what services are available in the community and encourage people to seek support when needed. Hundreds of people attended throughout the day, according to organizers.

The sheriff's office said the fair also reflects a broader effort to address mental health challenges before people enter the criminal justice system.

Maldonado, who is also a licensed therapist, said members of the Mental Health Task Force are trained in de-escalation techniques and work alongside mental health professionals to respond to people experiencing mental health crises.

Mental Health Task Force members use de-escalation techniques and partner with professionals to help people in crisis, according to Maldonado. CBS News Atlanta

The event included local law enforcement agencies, wellness groups, entertainment and food as part of an effort to create a welcoming environment for community members.

According to the sheriff's office, the annual fair is intended to raise awareness about mental health services and strengthen connections between residents and support organizations across Gwinnett County.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.