Gwinnett County Schools announces sole finalist for superintendent position

Georgia's largest school district has chosen its next superintendent.

The Gwinnett County Board of Education announced Wednesday that after a national search and evaluation process, Dr. Alexandra Estrella has been named the sole finalist to serve as the next superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools.

The Board said that there was a consensus among them that Dr. Estrella was the candidate who would be the best leader prepared to guide the school district.

"I'm honored to be considered the sole finalist for this esteemed position and to join a community so deeply committed to investing today for a better tomorrow," Dr. Estrella said in a statement. "I strongly believe that when we focus on developing our people, including our educators, leaders, and staff, we create the conditions needed to effectively support every student. By thinking systemically, analyzing data to guide our decisions, and continuing to invest in meaningful professional development, we can expand the many opportunities already underway to help students and staff grow and succeed. Just as important, I look forward to keeping our community informed and actively involved in the decision-making process so that together we can continue building on the progress of Gwinnett schools and add even greater value to this outstanding organization."

Since May 2025, the Board has partnered with Alma Advisory Group to lead its search, which included surveys, focus groups, student engagement opportunities, and community listening sessions across the county. Thousands of students, families, educators, education support professionals, and community partners shared their perspectives about the qualities they believe are essential for the next superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools. Those insights, the Board said, helped shape the leadership profile that guided the process.

In a statement, Board Chair Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan called Dr. Estrella a "brilliant educator and an experienced superintendent who understands how to lead complex systems with clarity and purpose."

"Her data-centered leadership reflects the values we hold deeply in Gwinnett, including empathy, excellence, equity, and effectiveness. Her intellect, integrity, courage, and commitment to students position her to help lead Gwinnett County Public Schools forward so every child is seen, supported, and empowered to thrive," he said.

Dr. Estrella brings more than 26 years of experience as an educator and school system leader. She currently serves as Superintendent of Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut and previously held leadership roles in the New York City Department of Education, including Superintendent of Community School District Four in East Harlem.

She began her career as a science teacher in Washington Heights in New York City and later founded Esperanza Preparatory Academy, a dual language middle and high school designed to expand academic opportunity and college preparation.