Gwinnett County Schools addresses concerns over Lifetouch photos after online posts link company to Jeffrey Epstein associate

Gwinnett County Public Schools is responding after online speculation raised questions about a school photography company used by some districts and an indirect corporate connection to associates of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The controversy centers around Lifetouch, a company that photographs millions of students nationwide each year.

According to an Associated Press report, social media posts circulating online linked Lifetouch to the investment firm Apollo Global Management. The company was previously led by billionaire investor Leon Black, who had professional dealings with Epstein.

Funds managed by Apollo purchased Lifetouch's parent company, Shutterfly, in a $2.7 billion deal that closed in September 2019 — about a month after Epstein died in jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The timeline has fueled online speculation about whether student images could have been accessed by Epstein or others connected to him. However, Lifetouch says those claims are unfounded.

In a statement, the company said: "We have never shared student images with any third party, including Apollo."

Lifetouch also emphasized that student images are only accessible to families and schools and are not distributed outside those groups.

Across the country, some school districts have reportedly canceled or reconsidered school photo contracts with Lifetouch after the posts circulated online.

Gwinnett County Public Schools acknowledged that some families have raised questions about the company.

In a message posted on the district's website, school officials said:

"We are aware that some families have questions and concerns regarding Lifetouch, a photography vendor used by some schools. We understand that anything related to student safety and privacy is important to families, and we appreciate you reaching out and sharing your concerns."

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Gwinnett County Public Schools for additional comment but has not yet received a response.