Gwinnett County police officer killed in shooting, another wounded by suspect at hotel, officials say

A Gwinnett County police officer was killed and another seriously injured after an unprovoked shooting inside a hotel room Sunday morning, authorities said.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to the Hampton Inn on East Park Place Boulevard for a fraud- or forgery-related complaint. Two officers responded to the call and were invited into a hotel room by the suspect.

"At some point during the conversation, the suspect produced a handgun and fired at our officers," McClure said during an afternoon news conference. Both officers were struck by gunfire.

Police identified the fallen officer as Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang, 25, who joined the Gwinnett County Police Department less than a year ago. Tamang, originally from Nepal, immigrated to the United States about a decade ago and began his law enforcement career last spring. He was transported to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The second officer, Cpl. David M. Reed, was also shot and remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

Chief McClure said one of the officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was later released from the hospital and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kevin Andrews, 35, who police say has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony convictions involving violence, firearms, and narcotics. McClure added that Andrews also had active warrants out of DeKalb County at the time of the shooting.

Following the shooting, additional officers from the South Precinct rushed in to secure the scene and provide emergency medical aid to everyone involved.

The investigation into Officer Tamang's death will be led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, working alongside the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. Officials said potential charges could include murder and aggravated assault, though final charging decisions will be made once the investigation is complete.

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson offered condolences to the officers' families and the department, calling for unity and compassion across the community.

"Our hearts are with the family of Officer Pradeep Tamang, with Corporal David Reed and his loved ones, and with the entire Gwinnett County Police Department," Hendrickson said. "They run into danger so that we can be safe."

Police said Tamang's family, who live in Pennsylvania, are being brought to Georgia, and counseling resources have been made available to both officers' families and department staff.

Chief McClure closed the briefing by urging continued community support.

"These officers are heroes," he said. "We will not be deterred. We will continue to serve and protect the residents of Gwinnett County."