Gwinnett County mom and children's book author uses connections to local families to fuel her writing

Katy Marshall says she always has to prepare and get herself into character before reading her books to children at schools in her community. That preparation includes practicing her lines and songs, boosting her energy, and preparing videos that match her books for the kids.

"Even though they are cute, precious little beings, they are definitely going to judge you," Marshall said. "So, in order to keep your attention span, you want to make sure that you're giving off the vibe that one is genuine. But you also want to make sure that you're engaging, you're actually in there with them, getting them excited, keeping them locked into you…"

Marshall started as a poet, but pivoted to writing children's books once she became a mother. She self-published her first book, "Klaire and the Pear," in 2024 about her daughter discovering her love for the fruit after trying it for the first time.

"This book usually sparks curiosity in children, and it allows them to understand it's okay to ask questions and it's okay to try new things," Marshall said.

Now, she has aspirations of getting her next two books traditionally published. Marshall has also been connecting with families by promoting literacy at schools and community events. She says spending time in environments for children keeps her imagination flowing.

"Once you immerse yourself into their world, it allows you to brainstorm, create, and go from there to create the best stories from them and also just keep them engaged in books and reading and literacy itself," she said.

Author Katy Marshall wants children of diverse backgrounds to feel represented in literature and to encourage them to embrace learning. CBS News Atlanta

Taylor McAlister, a first grade teacher at Riverside Elementary School, says having Marshall come in to read to her students brings her curriculum to life.

"Our job is to teach the standards, but we also want to foster that creativity as well," McAlister said. "And it's always nice to have a real-life connection and example, and Ms. Marshall is that for us. She's always showing our kids that 'hey, you can make a book, you can be creative, and these are the things you can do to make a book of your own.'"

Marshall wants children of diverse backgrounds to feel represented in literature and to encourage them to embrace learning.

"It is cool to read, it is cool to know words. It is cool to, you know, have imagination and share it with everyone," Marshall said. "Literacy awareness and reading books, it's not just in a school environment. It's for every day."

Marshall may be an ordinary mom, but she's striving and trying new things as a creative in the hopes of inspiring children.