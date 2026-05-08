Gwinnett County man sentenced to life for deadly double shooting over perceived slight

A Lawrenceville man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the deadly double shooting of two people over a perceived slight toward him.

On Tuesday, 55-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz pleaded guilty to two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Authorities say Ruiz went to church with his victims, 28-year-old Javier Martinez and 17-year-old Jesua Valesca Garcia Perez.

According to prosecutors, the teen's mother became concerned about Ruiz being around her daughter and forbade Garcia Perez from speaking with him.

On Dec. 5, 2025, Ruiz was waiting at Garcia Perez's home when she arrived with Martinez. He then got in the car with them and the three headed to Harbins Road in Lilburn. During that ride, officials say Ruiz pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing both of them.

Following the shooting, prosecutors say Ruiz left his victim's bodies in the car and headed back to Garcia Perez's home. It was there that he shot at the teen's sister, Soemia Garcia Perez, and her boyfriend, Jace Austin Corley.

"When Soemia Garcia Perez and Corley asked about Valesca Perez's whereabouts, Ruiz aimed the gun at them. Soemia Garcia Perez fled as Ruiz shot at her. Ruiz then attacked Corley with a knife, slashing his neck from shoulder to shoulder, narrowly missing his throat," the Gwinnett County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

Officers arrested Ruiz in Tennessee after stopping him for a suspected DUI.

Following the guilty plea, a judge sentenced Ruiz to life in prison with the possibility of parole plus 10 years, meaning he will be over 85 years old when he is eligible to be released.

"We hope that this outcome brings the families some solace and justice," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "This was a violent defendant who belongs in prison."