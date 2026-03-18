Gwinnett County completes installation of weapons detection system in middle and high schools

Gwinnett County Public Schools has completed a plan to equip all the county's middle and high schools with an AI-powered weapons detection system.

The school system says that it's the latest phase of a plan to keep its students and staff members safe.

Gwinnett County began installing the Evolv weapons detection system in its high schools in August and continued installations until February.

The Evolv system uses low-frequency electromagnetic fields and advanced software to detect concealed weapons. Gwinnett County officials say it can distinguish between dangerous items and everyday items like phones and keys, reducing delays and the need for additional screenings.

"This technology strengthens our overall safety approach by helping us quickly identify potential threats before they reach our hallways," Gwinnett County Schools Police Chief Tony Lockard said in a statement. "However, it's not just about the hardware; it's about the peace of mind we're providing to parents, staff, and most importantly, the students."

The Evolv weapons detection system uses artificial intelligence and low-frequency electromagnetic waves to distinguish between dangerous and everyday items. CBS News Atlanta

The project cost about about $20 million for installation. School administrators and resource officers will be on duty during morning arrival and throughout the day to monitor students as they pass through the system. Any students who refuse to be screened are turned away.

"The transition to using them at our school has been smooth," says McConnell Middle School Principal Derico White. "It's a seamless part of our students' morning routine now. We play music during morning arrival to make it welcoming and get the students smiling. When our kids feel safe, it creates a positive and supportive environment for learning."

Gwinnett County isn't the only school district in metro Atlanta that uses the system to help its students feel safer. The Atlanta Public Schools System, Clayton County, and Fayette County all use Evolv in some form. It's also in use at other districts across the country.