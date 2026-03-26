Gwinnett County church fence sparks outcry over possible gravesite encroachment at historic cemetery

A growing controversy in Gwinnett County centers on claims that a church's newly installed fence may be encroaching on historic gravesites.

Family members with loved ones buried at Friendship Primitive Baptist Cemetery in unincorporated Snellville say the issue began after LifePointe United Pentecostal Church purchased the property, including both the church and cemetery, last November.

Initial concerns focused on access, with some families reporting that the new fence made it difficult to visit graves—especially for elderly visitors and during funerals, when sections of the fence had to be removed for a hearse to enter.

"You can see it's going right across the marker… and right out yonder about 100 yards, it's going right across a grave. It's right across the grave," said Jack Dutton, whose relatives are buried at the cemetery.

Family members now believe part of the fence may sit directly on top of graves. Pastor Michael McCormack of LifePointe United Pentecostal Church disputes this, saying, "Gwinnett County came out, looked at this spot and that spot down there and said that it was more or less a marker just showing where the families are buried."

McCormack acknowledged the church did not conduct a land survey before installing the fence. CBS News Atlanta contacted Gwinnett County to confirm whether officials found any graves under the fence, but the county has not yet responded.

Family members have also raised concerns about access through the gates, saying the design makes it difficult for some people, including elderly visitors, to get inside. "You lift the top latch… lift the bottom latch… and yes, it does take two hands," McCormack said.

During recent funerals, families said they had to remove part of the fence to allow a hearse to enter. The church says it is willing to add more gates to improve access.

For some, like 85-year-old Harvie Still, the issue is deeply personal. "I can't get far… I'd have to sit down four or five times," Still said. He now must stop outside the fence and look through it to see his family's graves. "I just feel like part of my rights are took away from me."

Families are now raising money to conduct sonar testing to determine whether any graves lie underneath the fence.