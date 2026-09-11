Gwinnett commissioner recalls helping victims after narrowly missing Pentagon meeting on 9/11

A delayed meeting kept Jasper Watkins from being inside the Pentagon when it was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-five years later, he shared how that change in plans allowed him to help others.

Watkins, a Gwinnett County commissioner and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, delivered the keynote address Friday during a remembrance ceremony at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.

"Twenty-five years ago, we experienced one of the worst days in the history of our nation," Watkins said. "That morning in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, what started as a beautiful, sunny day was thrown into chaos."

At the time, Watkins was an Army lieutenant colonel and military pharmacist. He said he was scheduled to be at the Pentagon by 8 a.m. to brief senior military leaders, but the meeting was pushed back for an unrelated reason.

"They pushed it back because of something," Watkins said. "It wasn't because of the flight. It was something else."

While riding a Metro train toward the Pentagon, Watkins noticed an airplane flying unusually close to the building.

"We noticed to the left there was an aircraft," Watkins said. "That was strange because normally aircraft wouldn't be out that far trying to go over the Pentagon."

Minutes later, he felt the impact.

"It was like a jolt," Watkins said. "We heard what sounded like thunder. The train stopped right before the plaza. We jumped out."

Watkins said he immediately looked for ways to help, drawing on his experience as a pharmacist. He worked to locate Silvadene, a cream used to treat burns, and helped make sure medical personnel had enough supplies for people who were injured.

Watkins showed a photograph of the Pentagon's damaged section and pointed to the area where he said the meeting would have taken place.

"You can see the room where we would have been," Watkins said.

Watkins served 25 years in the Army. He said he remains grateful that he was able to use his training to help others that day.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services hosted the 25th anniversary remembrance ceremony to honor those killed in the attacks.