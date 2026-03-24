Guns, deadly amount of fentanyl found during police search of DeKalb County home, officers say

DeKalb County police say they broke up a large drug operation with the help of the agencies new high-tech policing facility.

Authorities say DeKalb County Real Time Crime Center assisted in the investigation of an alleged operation out of a home on the 6200 block of Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain.

Last week, agents executed a search warrant and arrested three people at the scene. The suspects, whose identities have not been released, now face multiple charges, officials say.

During the search, investigators say they found dozens of guns, a deadly amount of fentanyl, other drugs, and multiple digital scales.

Police say they found dozens of guns and multiple types of drugs while searching the Stone Mountain home. DeKalb County Police Department

The following was seized during the search of the home:

26 Guns

3.7 oz. of fentanyl

23.2 oz. of cocaine/fentanyl

318 ecstasy/fentanyl pills

Over 3 oz. of crack cocaine

1.6 oz. of powdered cocaine

1.6 kg of crystal methamphetamine

Nearly 3 oz. of psylocibin mushrooms

482 oxycodone pills

12.8 oz. of THC gummies

Almost 14 pounds of marijuana

50 Alprazolam pills

14 digital scales

Officials credited the Real Time Crime Center with helping to coordinate the operation. The center opened in December and uses real-time technology and surveillance systems to assist in the agency's activities and facilitate faster responses to incidents.

"DeKalb County has some of the most dedicated investigators protecting the community. Now, those investigators have the Real Time Crime Center, which is changing the face of crimefighting," the police department said in a statement. "People who bring crime into DeKalb County are going to jail."

An investigation into the alleged drug operation remains ongoing.