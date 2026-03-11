Gunfire strikes Atlanta home, sparking gas leak fears; no injuries reported

Atlanta Fire Rescue crews responded to a home on Fair Street SW late Wednesday after reports that the residence had been struck by gunfire.

Upon arrival, firefighters checked the property for any signs of danger after receiving additional reports of a possible gas odor and concerns that a gas line might have been damaged in the incident.

Firefighters, working alongside Atlanta Gas Light personnel, thoroughly evaluated the area for any gas hazards.

Officials confirmed that no threats were found and fire department intervention was not necessary. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The situation was handed over to the Atlanta Police Department for further investigation into the gunfire.

Authorities have not released details about potential suspects or a motive.