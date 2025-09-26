Grieving mother remembers her husband and son at Marietta vigil

A Cobb County mother joined a remembrance vigil Thursday night to honor the two people she loved most — her husband and her son.

Ladosia Robinson, who recently moved into a Mableton home, lost her husband, Harold Robinson, in a 2020 robbery. Two years later, she lost her son, Joshua Malone, to gunfire.

"He was murdered by what he considered a friend," Robinson said.

The vigil provides a way for Robinson to keep their memories alive and connect with others who are grieving.

"Since my husband passed, I've literally had to learn to live all over and do a lot of stuff by myself," she said. "So moving into this house, it's actually my daughter's house. I'm just living with her until I can find a place for myself that I can afford. I would never be in this predicament if my son or my husband were living."

Ladosia Robinson lost her husband, and her son to acts of violence.

Robinson plans to bring photos of her husband and son to the vigil and share stories about their lives.

"My fondest memory of my husband — he woke me up on Valentine's Day and said, 'Get ready, we're getting married today.' I'll hold that forever. My son — he would call me even when I had a headache. He was my oldest. I held him so dear. They're gone, but I still love them," she said.

She said ongoing criminal cases have prolonged the family's grief, especially for her grandchildren, who she may bring to the vigil to honor their father and grandfather. "Even while grieving, the pain never goes away, but we learn how to live with it," Robinson said.

The night of remembrance was held at Cobb County's Superior Courthouse Jury Assembly Room on Hayes Street in Marietta.