Grand jury indicts man for murder in shooting of Gwinnett County police officer

A Gwinnett County grand jury has indicted a DeKalb County man on multiple murder charges and more for the killing of a Gwinnett County police officer at a hotel.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Kevin Andrews Jr. is now facing charges of malice murder, felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of unlawful criminal gang activity, identity fraud, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm by a felon during the commission of a crime in the shooting of 25-year-old Senior Officer Pradeep Tamang and Master Police Officer David Reed.

On the morning of Feb. 1, Tamang and Reed went to a hotel near Stone Mountain after a caller in South Carolina reported someone had fraudulently used their credit card there to book a room, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported. The officers were directed to a room by the front desk clerk that was occupied by Andrews, the GBI said.

According to authorities, the officers learned that Andrews had outstanding warrants out for his arrest and attempted to take him into custody. It was then that police say the man produced a handgun and opened fire.

Tamang was fatally wounded and later died at Northside Gwinnett Hospital. Reed was also shot and had to undergo surgery for serious injuries.

Authorities say Andrews had a lengthy criminal history and, as a convicted felon, should not have been allowed to have a gun. A recent release by the Gwinnett County District Attorney described Andrews as a "gang member."

When the case goes to trial, the prosecution will seek the death penalty.

Memorials cover the patrol vehicle of Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang on Feb. 7, 2026. Gwinnett County Police Department

Remembering Officer Pradeep Tamang

Tamang, a native of Nepal, immigrated to the United States about a decade ago and later settled in Georgia. He joined the Gwinnett County Police Department in July 2024 and graduated from the department's 121st Police Academy last May. McClure described him as a dedicated young officer who had embraced the responsibility of serving the community.

"Pradeep absolutely loved being a police officer and took great pride in his work," the Gwinnett County Police Department wrote in a tribute on Facebook. He was always excited to share his experiences and stories, and he genuinely looked forward to going to work each day. Serving and protecting the community meant a lot to him."

"Officer Pradeep's death is a tragic loss to Gwinnett County," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "Gang

activity is a dangerous scourge to our community, and when that unlawful activity ends in death or injury, we do everything we can to hold accountable the responsible party."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.