MARTA train stabbing suspect could face death penalty under federal indictment

A recently-released grand jury indictment has revealed what the man accused of fatally stabbing a 66-year-old grandmother aboard a MARTA train has been charged with.

Decatur resident John Elijah Matthews, 25, is charged with multiple federal counts involving violence against a mass transportation system. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

Matthews allegedly stabbed Margaret Swan to death while both were riding a northbound MARTA train from the Lakewood station to Oakland City station on May 30.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Matthews standing near Swan before pulling out a folding knife and stabbing her multiple times.

"He walked over, stood next to her, and within 30 seconds, he had killed her," MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said. "He looked at her, didn't say anything to her, pulled out a knife."

Authorities do not believe Swan had any interaction with Matthews before the attack. Kreher called it a "random act of violence."

After the train stopped at Oakland City Station, MARTA police officers arrested Matthews at the scene, authorities said.

"He finished attacking her, and he just stood there and waited for the train to stop in Oakland City. He got off the train car, went over to the platform, and just sat down. He didn't even try to run or hide," Kreher said.

Swan was pronounced dead after first responders attempted lifesaving aid.

John Elijah Matthews is accused of stabbing Margaret Swan to death while both were riding a MARTA train to Oakland City station on May 30. CBS News Atlanta

Grand jury indictment of MARTA stabbing suspect

In the indictment, which was released on Monday, the jury charged Matthews with violating multiple parts of the U.S. Code involving "Terroristic attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and against mass transportation systems on land, on water, or through the air."

Matthews "committed the offense charged in the Indictment in an especially heinous, cruel, and depraved manner in that it involved serious physical abuse to the victim," the indictment reads.

The indictment also points out Swan's age, calling her a victim who was "particularly vulnerable."

Because the incident involved the death of another person, Matthews could be sentenced to death. Prosecutors could also choose to instead pursue time in prison.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg has not said what his office will seek in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.