Grady opens new 24-hour emergency department in Union City, expanding healthcare access in South Fulton

A major step toward addressing South Fulton's healthcare gap is opening its doors Tuesday morning.

Grady Health System is expanding access to emergency care with a new 24-hour emergency department in Union City.

The new 20-thousand-square-foot facility will operate 24/7 beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It features16 treatment beds, pediatric care, on-site imaging and laboratory services, and a pharmacy.

This new emergency department is the first phase of a larger medical campus Grady South has planned for the area.

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Some South Fulton residents have long said the need is great, with the nearest emergency room nearly 30 minutes away.

This is just the first step.

In March, Fulton County commissioners approved a $900 million partnership with Grady to expand further healthcare services, including plans for a full-scale hospital on the Campbellton Fairburn Rd. campus.

Officials say that project includes a medical office building and a 200-bed acute care facility expected to open in 2028.

The full campus is targeted for 2031.