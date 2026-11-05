Grady Memorial Hospital asking the public for help identifying female patient hit by car
Officials at Grady Memorial Hospital are asking the public for help identifying a patient who has been in their care for weeks.
Authorities say the woman was admitted to the Atlanta hospital on Oct. 16 after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Burger King on Northside Drive.
Due to the woman's medical condition, the hospital has not been able to identify her.
Officials described the woman as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She appears to be between 40 and 50 years old and has blue eyes and gray or light-colored hair.
If you have any information that could help, call Grady's Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.