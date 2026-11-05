Grady Memorial Hospital asking the public for help identifying female patient hit by car

Officials at Grady Memorial Hospital are asking the public for help identifying a patient who has been in their care for weeks.

Authorities say the woman was admitted to the Atlanta hospital on Oct. 16 after she was hit by a car in the parking lot of a Burger King on Northside Drive.

Due to the woman's medical condition, the hospital has not been able to identify her.

The unidentified woman has been in the care of Grady Memorial Hospital after she was hit by a car weeks ago. Grady Memorial Hospital

Officials described the woman as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. She appears to be between 40 and 50 years old and has blue eyes and gray or light-colored hair.

If you have any information that could help, call Grady's Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.