From leading Atlanta to preparing to lead Georgia, governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is looking ahead to the challenges and priorities of her new role.

CBS News Atlanta's Sharon Lawson sat down with Bottoms on Tuesday to discuss the road ahead and an emotional moment that touched the heart of a civil rights icon.

Bottoms' victory in Georgia's gubernatorial election made history. In January, she will become the first Black woman elected governor in the United States and Georgia's first woman and Black governor.

The electoral win brought civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young to tears.

"I think Coretta King is smiling. My first wife, Jean Young, and my daughter, both died of cancer. But they share this victory," Young told CBS News Atlanta the day after the election.

For Young, it was a milestone that reflected the hopes of generations before him — a dream finally realized.

"Because I had a mother and a grandmother, that would be well over 100 now," Young said. "This is the America they taught me about."

Bottoms said seeing a man who helped shape the civil rights movement so moved by her election caught her by surprise.

"When I saw him on camera, you know, the continuation of that emotion I saw that day and just a reminder of how fulfilling that must be for him as someone who literally put their life on the line, not knowing that this day would be possible," she said. "And to have given his life's work to creating opportunities for little girls like me, I'm very honored that he gets the opportunity to take it in."

Governor-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms is making moves to prepare for when she takes office in January. CBS News Atlanta

Beyond the historic victory is the work of governing. On Tuesday, Bottoms discussed the next phase of her transition, split into seven policy subcommittees focused on issues she wants to address as governor. The teams will focus on everything from health to infrastructure to workforce development.

"Show me your budget, I'll show you your priorities," Bottoms told CBS News Atlanta. "So we're going to make sure that the budget reflects our priorities."

The governor-elect emphasized that her budget will be tailored to those issues she aims to target.

"Everything we need to do to get us toward fully funding education, making sure all of our kids have a place in pre-K, all things related to the cost of living in this state from housing to health care, in and everything that we can do to move that needle, you're going to see reflected in that budget," Bottoms said.

A reflection of a life shaped by Atlanta — a conviction she says will improve the lives of people across Georgia.

CBS News Atlanta will have more from Sharon Lawson's conversation with Bottoms as we get closer to her inauguration in January, including how she plans to lead Georgia and who she says this victory belongs to.