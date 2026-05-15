Gov. Kemp extends Georgia's gas tax suspension until early June

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the suspension of the state's gas tax for two additional weeks.

A House bill suspending the 33-cents-per-gallon tax on gas was set to end next week. The new executive order means it will now continue through June 2 at 11:59 p.m.

With the busy Memorial Day weekend approaching, the higher prices due to the ongoing war with Iran and the disruption of the Straight of Hormuz have left many drivers in the Peach State concerned about the cost of fueling up.

"As Georgia families prepare for the Memorial Day travel weekend, they should not feel blindsided by prices at the gas pump," Kemp said in a statement. "Along with our partners in the legislature, we've remained committed to giving hardworking Georgians relief wherever able, and this action is another fulfillment of that promise."

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia is around $4.02, about 50 cents less than the national average. That price is slightly lower than a week ago, but much higher than the same time in 2025, when gas was around $2.93 a gallon.

Georgia's gas taxes are earmarked for roads and bridges, and the state will dip into its accumulated surplus to make up the loss.

The governor could extended the suspension again and has in the past. He previously suspended the gas tax in 2022 during a spike in prices tied to the war in Ukraine, again in 2023 amid high inflation, and briefly in 2024 following Hurricane Helene.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.