Global Grub Alley brings food trucks to the heart of Atlanta's World Cup festivities

The 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup is keeping business rolling for several Atlanta food trucks. The Global Grub Alley is aiming to give food trucks an assist.

On Walton Street, steps away from Centennial Olympic Park, the area is being transformed into a pedestrian-only corridor filled with food trucks called Global Grub Alley.

Darren Williams, the owner and chef for Just Loaf N' food truck, is also on the board of the Food Truck Association of Georgia.

The association partnered with the City of Atlanta on the transformation, which features more than 20 food trucks.

Williams serves New Orleans-style cuisine, including Cajun and Creole dishes.

"Shrimp po'boys are probably our biggest seller. We do about 60 of these a day. We have our own special mumbo sauce. It's New Orleans special," Williams said.

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Williams and other food truck owners are looking forward to a taste of the World Cup fanfare.

"I think it's great for small businesses," he said. "That's one of the things that we really campaign with the city about. Sometimes, for these big events, there's never really an opportunity for the small businessmen to participate."

The food trucks will be on Walton Street from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the days matches are played in Atlanta.