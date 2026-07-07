Atlanta World Cup food trucks report nearly $200,000 in sales at Global Grub Alley Atlanta's Global Grub Alley is helping local food trucks capitalize on the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. Located near Centennial Olympic Park, the pedestrian-only food truck corridor features more than 20 vendors serving fans on match days. Organizers say participating food trucks have already generated nearly $200,000 in combined sales, giving small businesses a major boost during one of the world's biggest sporting events.