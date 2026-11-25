A massive piece of industrial equipment has been stuck on the side of the road in rural Cherokee County for weeks. Neighbors want to know what it is and whether something that big is connected to construction nearby.

It's as big as a double-wide home and is drawing attention from neighbors like Quinton Palmer.

Palmer said he posted on social media about the giant industrial fan structure after spotting it along Reinhardt College Parkway on his way home from work. He continued seeing it there for more than two weeks.

"I don't know where it was coming from and I don't know where I was going," Palmer said.

He said his videos have gotten more than 2 million views. Based on comments from social media users, he believes the equipment could be intended for a data center or another large development project.

"People commenting that it's for an AI data center. That's just kind of taking their word for it," Palmer said.

CBS News Atlanta

The county said the trailer remained there after reports that it ran off the road near Land Road in Waleska while being escorted by the Georgia State Patrol. GSP told CBS News Atlanta it did not handle the incident. Officials have not identified exactly what the equipment is or who owns it.

"We've actually seen five other ones," Palmer said.

While CBS News Atlanta was interviewing Palmer near the equipment, GSP was seen escorting another large piece of equipment.

GSP later told CBS News Atlanta it assists with loads that reach certain weights or sizes, depending on the road.

CBS News Atlanta

CBS News Atlanta also contacted Georgia Tech and a data center professional group for help identifying the equipment but has not received a response.

The equipment's connection to a data center has not been confirmed. Cherokee County has a moratorium on building or expanding data centers that extends into 2027. The moratorium was first issued in July 2026.

The county also recently released a survey seeking community input on future data center development.