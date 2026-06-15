Getting to the World Cup in Atlanta: Traffic patterns, road closures and MARTA guidance for fans

If you're planning to be in downtown Atlanta during Monday's FIFA World Cup 2026 match or festival events, transportation officials say a little extra planning could go a long way.

Traffic changes downtown for World Cup events

The Atlanta World Cup committee is urging drivers to allow extra travel time as traffic patterns and road access change around downtown on event days, particularly near Centennial Olympic Park and Atlanta Stadium.

To help protect the large crowds expected in the area, a pedestrian safety barrier is being installed around the perimeter of Centennial Olympic Park along Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Marietta Street.

Pedestrian barriers will impact some lanes

The barrier will affect two lanes on Centennial Olympic Park Drive, but two lanes will remain open unless emergency conditions require additional closures. Officials say all nearby properties and side streets will remain accessible.

Drivers should also expect changes on Marietta Street. The lane closest to Centennial Olympic Park between Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Park Avenue will be closed during FIFA Fan Festival operating hours. Outside those hours, all lanes are expected to remain open unless emergency conditions require otherwise.

Expect heavy congestion before and after matches

Agencies are also warning commuters to brace for heavier traffic roughly two hours before and after each match.

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the busiest areas are expected to include Northside Drive, Centennial Olympic Park, Mitchell Street, Ted Turner Drive, Trinity Avenue, Marietta Street, Luckie Street, Castleberry Hill and Ivan Allen Boulevard.

Officials say travelers should plan ahead, remain flexible and anticipate occasional disruptions, including possible motorcades for VIP guests.

Monday could be one of the toughest days to drive

An Atlanta Travel Outlook covering June 14-20 shows Monday, June 15, as one of the most congested days of the week. The outlook shows very high traffic conditions, meaning drivers should expect severe delays during the morning window from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 2 to 4 p.m.

The evening commute window from 8 to 10 p.m. is rated high, meaning delays and congestion are expected. Tuesday, June 16, offers some relief, with low traffic conditions projected during the morning and late evening hours, though moderate conditions are expected throughout much of the afternoon and early evening.

MARTA is the easiest way downtown

For many visitors, public transit may be the easiest option. Organizers recommend using MARTA to travel to downtown and Atlanta Stadium. On match days, trains are scheduled to run every five minutes from 4:45 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. MARTA also offers free parking at 23 stations across metro Atlanta, with five rail stations located within one mile of the stadium. A one-way fare costs $2.50.