Georgia woman charged after taking thousands for wedding flowers she never made, officials say

In what could be described as a bride's worst nightmare, a Georgia woman is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after officials say she took thousands of dollars for wedding floral arrangements that she never made.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Lauren Taylor Bogardus received money for flowers and other wedding supplies from at least eight victims between May 2025 and June 2026. The victims were couples in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio, and Colorado.

In one case, Bogardus is accused of taking $2,885 from a couple for flower arrangements. Instead of providing them with beautiful bouquets and centerpieces, investigators say she used the money on herself and then couldn't give the victims a refund.

In all, the warrants say Bogardus stole nearly $9,000 from the victims.

Records obtained by CBS News Atlanta showed that Bogardus was charged with two felony and seven misdemeanor counts of theft by conversion.