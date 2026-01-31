Georgia winter storm updates: Snow beginning to accumulate in north Georgia

Snow has begun to fall in parts of north Georgia on Saturday morning as a second round of winter weather continues its long path through the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most north Georgia counties, saying that 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible and winds could get as high as 40 mph. That warning will continue until 1 a.m. on Sunday.

In Rabun County, Georgia State Patrol troopers have already measured areas with around 4 inches of snow with flakes still falling.

The metro Atlanta area is under a similar Winter Storm Warning, with 1 to 3 inches of snow predicted.

The entire region will be under an Extreme Cold Warning beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday and continuing into Sunday afternoon.

Officials say residents should consider staying indoors if possible to avoid hazardous road conditions. If you have to go outside, dress in layers to avoid frostbite or hypothermia.

Georgians should also keep their pets indoors as much as possible and allow pipes to drip slowly as a precaution.

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency due to the storm, directing the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to activate the State Operations Center. The current State of Emergency will run for a week through Feb. 6.

"While Mother Nature may not be giving us a break with these back-to-back storms, the good news is we don't take any days off when it comes to keeping Georgia communities prepared and safe," Kemp said in a statement. "Along with our state partners, we have been monitoring this new winter storm well ahead of its arrival and preparing for whatever it may bring."

Officials urge Georgians to stay off the roads

As snow begins to fall, officials say any accumulations will create slick roadways and dangerous conditions for drivers.

Georgia Department of Transportation officials say crews have been working since late Thursday night, pre-treating roads to prepare for the snow.

The crews are expected to plow around 20,000 lane miles of interstates and state roads across the region, working around the clock on 12-hour shifts. As forecasts change, the agency is modifying plans to deploy personnel and equipment to the regions that are hardest hit by the storm.

For Georgians, GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said the best way you can help with the effort is to keep off the roads.

"Get your food, get your snacks, get on your couch, and stay there," Dale said.

In Hall County, deputies say they've seen motorists getting stuck on some of the county's hilly roads.

"Please, please stay home! More snow to come," the sheriff's office wrote.

Hall County law enforcement officials are saying drivers should stay off the roads during the snow storm. Hall County Sheriff's Office

More delays and cancellations at the Atlanta airport

The winter storm has already had an effect on some people with travel plans at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to Flight Aware, over 580 flights arriving or departing the Atlanta airport have been canceled in the last 24 hours, the majority of which were Delta flights. Eighty-nine flights reported delays.

On Friday, airport officials told CBS News Atlanta that its operations, maintenance, emergency management teams, and airline partners are coordinated to ensure that flights remain safe and reliable.

"We are prepared to operate through the event and will adjust operations as needed to keep the airfield open and passengers moving safely," the statement read. "Travelers should continue to check with their airlines for the latest flight information."

University of Georgia closes down campus

In Athens, University of Georgia officials says the heavy snowfall and worsening road conditions is leading them to close operations early on Saturday.

The schools says the the Ramsey Center for Student Activities will close at 2 p.m. and the Tate Student Center is closed. All library operations have been consolidated at the Miller Learning Center, which will close at 3 p.m.

The university's dining halls will be open with modified hours. UGA's Campus Transit has stopped and will resume when it is deemed safe.