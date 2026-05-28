Georgia wildlife officials warn smallmouth bass are being illegally introduced into Lake Allatoona

Smallmouth bass are turning up in Lake Allatoona, but Georgia wildlife officials say the fish are not supposed to be there and are likely being illegally introduced into the lake.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Wildlife Resources Division said biologists have obtained a specimen and are working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and researchers at the University of Georgia to determine how the fish ended up in the reservoir.

Officials said some fish introductions can happen naturally through range expansion or severe weather events such as hurricanes. However, most cases are linked to human activity.

Authorities warned that unauthorized introductions of non-native fish can have serious and irreversible ecological consequences, potentially affecting native fish populations, food webs, wildlife and existing fisheries.

The Wildlife Resources Division is asking boaters and anglers on Lake Allatoona not to release any smallmouth bass they catch. Officials also urged the public to report anyone suspected of illegally stocking or transferring fish into the lake.