Georgia vs. Auburn referee crew suspended by SEC following controversial calls

The SEC has suspended veteran referee Ken Williamson for the rest of the season following his crew's performance during Georgia's 20-10 win over Auburn on Oct. 11, CBS Sports confirmed.

Williamson served as crew chief during the game, which featured several controversial calls — including a disputed fumble ruling at the goal line late in the first half that shifted the game's momentum. The SEC declined to comment on personnel matters, but CBS Sports' John Talty reported that Williamson did not officiate last week, and neither he nor his crew will work another league game this season.

In the second quarter, Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold appeared to cross the goal line for a touchdown before losing the ball, but officials ruled it a fumble. The call stood after review, despite replays appearing to show Arnold breaking the plane with possession. The ruling erased a potential 17-0 Auburn lead and became a turning point in the game.

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen was credited with the forced fumble, and Kyron Jones recovered it. The Bulldogs responded with an 88-yard drive that ended in a field goal before dominating the second half to secure their ninth straight win over Auburn.

AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 11: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts to an official against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 11, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze and Arnold downplayed the officiating's impact, but the seven-point swing loomed large.

"All you have to do is have the nose of the ball break the plane," Freeze said after the game. "It didn't go our way."

The game also included confusion in the fourth quarter when Georgia coach Kirby Smart appeared to signal for a timeout before arguing that Auburn defenders were clapping to draw a false start. Despite the apparent timeout gesture, officials allowed Georgia to keep its timeout.

Georgia (5-1, 3-1 SEC) went on to control the second half, holding Auburn (3-3, 0-3 SEC) to just 50 yards after halftime.

"Our kids never quit," Smart said. "I'm as proud of this team as I am of probably any team."