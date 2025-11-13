Georgia university enrollment sees record-high numbers with 3rd consecutive year of growth

The University System of Georgia reports that enrollment this fall has reached a record high after three consecutive years of growth.

Data from the USG says that enrollment grew at 23 of the state's public colleges and universities, reaching 382,142 students. That's a 4.8% increase from last fall.

Authorities say most of the increase came from in-state undergraduate students.

"Across the state, we're not just enrolling students but we're preparing them for the real-world demands of a fast-changing workforce," USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said in a statement. "Thanks to the hard work of our presidents, faculty and staff, we're helping more students enter college, stay on track and get to graduation. Coupled with a record number of degrees awarded this past year, we're contributing to the virtuous cycle of a more educated workforce and more prosperous Georgia."

Kennesaw State University had the largest headcount growth with 3,530 new students. The University of West Georgia saw the largest percentage increase at 11.7%.

Georgia Tech remains the largest USG institution with an enrollment of 56,715.

The Georgia Institute of Technology campus is pictured on June 16, 2006, in Atlanta. Philip Mccollum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Systemwide, out-of-state enrollment increased by 6.5%, but the data showed the number of out-of-state students receiving tuition waivers decreased by more than 6%. International students showed the smallest growth, increasing by 295 students. That's the smallest percentage increase since the 2020 semester.

The number of USG students identifying as Asian increased by 5.2%. Those identifying as Latino grew by 8.9%. The system also saw an 8.1% increase in Black students and a 1.7% increase in White students.

You can see all the fall enrollment details in the USG's annual report.