Georgia teen arrested after stolen SUV flips during police chase

A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended in a rollover crash last Friday afternoon, leaving a 17-year-old boy suffering minor injuries. Officials say the teen is now facing multiple felony and traffic charges.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said it received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Newnan on Wednesday, Jan. 21. Lieutenant Akin spotted the red SUV near Brooks Woolsey Road and Antioch Road around 2:45 p.m. and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

"The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued," the sheriff's office said. "The chase reached speeds of over 115 miles per hour, creating extremely dangerous conditions given the time of day and road conditions."

Photo courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office

The pursuit ended when the vehicle rolled over near Brooks Woolsey Road and the Highway 85 Connector. The driver, identified as 17-year-old Taylor Simpson, who had also been reported missing by the Newnan Police Department, was removed from the SUV with no major injuries.

Simpson faces numerous charges, including: Stop sign violation, speeding, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, driving without a license, and giving a false name to an officer, among others.

He was denied bond and remains in the Fayette County Jail. The sheriff's office also released dash camera footage of the chase to the public.