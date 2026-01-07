Georgia teen arrested after allegedly scamming ex-boyfriend out of $7,000 with fake baby claim

A Georgia teen has been arrested after investigators say she scammed a former partner out of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming he was the father of a child.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began in early December 2025 when the victim contacted the Criminal Investigations Unit to report a suspected scam. Investigators determined the victim had sent more than $7,000 to 18-year-old Brya Hardy of Newnan after she asked for financial support for a child she claimed they had together.

Authorities said the victim and Hardy had been in a relationship several years earlier. During that time, investigators say Hardy sent the victim photographs of a child she alleged was his.

Following a thorough investigation, deputies determined the child was neither Hardy's nor the victim's, the sheriff's office said.

As a result, arrest warrants were obtained charging Hardy with theft by deception. She was taken into custody on Dec. 31, 2025.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.