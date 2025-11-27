Georgia Tech faculty open their homes to students for Thanksgiving

Not everyone can get home for Thanksgiving, but Georgia Tech is making sure every student has a place to spend the holiday.

Through the university's growing "Home for the Holidays" program, faculty and staff volunteer to host students who remain in Atlanta during the long weekend. For many, it has become a new and meaningful tradition that bridges cultures, generations, and the campus community in a uniquely Georgia Tech way.

This year, Vice President for External Communications Blair Meeks and his family welcomed a group of students into their Decatur home for their first time participating in the program.

"There's just so much fun and joy and love," Meeks said. "It's a really special time, and the chance for us to share this moment with students is fantastic."

A family tradition turns into a community celebration

The Meeks family says Thanksgiving has always been their favorite holiday. Now, they're sharing it — down to the smallest details — with their Yellow Jacket guests. Nine-year-old Tyson Meeks even hand-crafted labels for every dish on the table.

"I'm really thankful for them," he said. "I would love hosting other people at my house."

When students began arriving — some from right down the road, others from across the world — the family welcomed them with open arms.

"Welcome! Come on in!" host Shirrell Meeks told each student at the door.

Students shared that the gesture made Atlanta feel a little more like home.

Georgia Tech international students join Blair Meeks for Thanksgiving dinner. CBS News Atlanta

For international students, a first taste of Thanksgiving

For Elena Zhang, an Australian student experiencing her first American Thanksgiving, the day was not just about the food but about connection.

"I was curious to see what a normal Thanksgiving lunch would look like and just meet a few new people," Zhang said.

Christina Tran, who admits she's usually nervous meeting new people, said the program pushed her out of her comfort zone in the best way.

"There are just so many nice people," she said. "I'm so happy I applied."

For Alex Canedo, this wasn't his first time; he returned for a second straight year.

"A lot of my friends at other schools don't have anything like this," Canedo said. "It's nice to stay in Atlanta and have a place to go."

Students told CBS Atlanta they hope other universities begin similar programs - especially for those who can't travel or don't have family nearby - because it makes the holidays feel a little more like home.