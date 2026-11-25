The Georgia Institute of Technology has a new president.

On Tuesday, the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia named Dr. Timothy C. Lieuwen president of the university beginning on Wednesday. The move came a week after the board named Lieuwen its sole finalist to succeed Ángel Cabrera.

Lieuwen had served as Georgia Tech's interim president since the start of November, after Cabrera left to serve as the CEO of nonprofit organization the Aspen Institute.

"Today's vote makes official what so many across the Georgia Tech community already know: Dr. Lieuwen is ready," USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said. "Ángel Cabrera left Georgia Tech in a great place, and since stepping into the interim role, Tim hasn't missed a beat. I'm proud to officially welcome Tim as president, and I know Georgia Tech is in great hands as it continues to set the pace for innovation and opportunity."

Tim Lieuwen has been named Georgia Tech's next president. Chris McKenney / Georgia Tech

Before taking the interim role, Lieuwen was Georgia Tech's executive vice president for research, overseeing an enterprise that exceeded $1.4 billion in expenditures annually, the board said.

"I'm grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Perdue for their trust and confidence in me," Lieuwen said. "Over the past few weeks, I've been reminded every day of the extraordinary energy and ambition across our campus community. I'm eager to continue working alongside the entire Yellow Jacket community to build on our momentum and ensure Georgia Tech remains a powerful force for good in our state and around the world."

A double alumnus of the university, Lieuwen has been at Georgia Tech for more than 25 years. He previously held the David S. Lewis Jr. Chair in Aerospace Engineering and served as the executive director of the university's Strategic Energy Institute.