Georgia Tech, Emory invest more than $1 billion in AI research, computing and workforce training

Georgia Tech and Emory University are investing more than $1 billion in artificial intelligence, with plans to expand computing power, prepare students for the workforce and advance research in Georgia.

The combined investment includes approximately $600 million from Emory and more than $575 million from Georgia Tech, according to the universities.

Tim Lieuwen, identified in the web story as Georgia Tech's interim president, said the investment will help bring innovation to the state.

Part of Georgia Tech's investment supports Nexus, a new AI supercomputer designed to help researchers nationwide tackle projects too large or complex for a regular computer.

"This machine is going to allow us to develop better cures for cancer. It's going to allow us to develop better robots to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States," Lieuwen said.

Georgia Tech's investments also include a campuswide computing platform and advanced computing infrastructure in Tech Square. Its AI Makerspace gives more than 6,000 students each year the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the technology, according to the universities' announcement.

"So our students are going to be able to access these machines and be able to learn how to use AI for class problems. But also for their own research and to solve their own problems," Lieuwen said.

Emory's investments support recruiting and retaining AI experts, health care innovation and applications in medicine, business, law, the humanities and ethics. Nearly half of its approximately $600 million commitment has gone toward recruiting and retaining talent in Atlanta, according to the announcement.

The universities also plan to collaborate on research, workforce development and projects with industry partners. Beyond their campuses, Emory's AI + You Georgia program offers free AI education and workforce training, while Georgia Tech is working with schools, technical colleges and employers to expand education and job opportunities.

Lieuwen said the goal is to make Georgia a leading technology hub in the United States.