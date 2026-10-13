Georgia Tech's new AI supercomputer could help advance medicine, robotics and energy research

Georgia Tech is opening access to Nexus, a new AI supercomputer in Atlanta that will help researchers across the country tackle projects too large or complex for a regular computer.

Supported by a $20 million National Science Foundation investment, Nexus combines high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and cloud-based services. Georgia Tech developed the system in partnership with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, according to the university's announcement.

At least 90% of its computing capacity will be available to the national science and engineering community through a peer-reviewed application process. Potential uses include drug discovery, neuroscience, energy, aerospace, robotics and advanced manufacturing research.

"This new resource will help researchers across the country accelerate discovery and strengthen collaboration in fields where access to advanced computing can make a meaningful difference," Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said.

Supercomputers divide large problems into smaller tasks and work on many of them at once. Nexus is designed to let researchers combine that approach with AI and run demanding projects over longer periods.

Nexus is housed at Georgia Tech's Coda data center in Atlanta and is the first national academic supercomputer the university has hosted. It will also support the National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource, an NSF-led effort to expand access to AI research tools.

Researchers can apply for computing time through the NSF-funded Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem: Services & Support program.