Georgia student living with rare neurological disorder overcomes challenges to attend Georgia Tech

A high school senior in Marietta, Sonali Limaye, living with a walking disability, hasn't let her impairment get in the way of her education. The senior has excelled academically set to graduate with a 4.5 GPA.

"I have an HSP, which is hereditary spastic paraplegia. It's a hereditary disorder, but I got it as a mutation. No one else in my family has it. It's a rare gene," Limaye said.

Diagnosed at 2 years old, the rare disorder affects Limaye's central nervous system, forcing her to use a walker to get around.

"It causes stiffness in my legs, weakness, and very low balance," Limaye said.

Marietta high school senior Sonali Limayeset is set to graduate with a 4.5 GPA. CBS News Atlanta

Despite the obstacles, she hasn't let HSP set her back. This fall, she'll be attending one of the top universities in the country.

"I'm going to Georgia Tech. I'm going to major in biology with a pre-med track," Limaye said.

Limaye secured merit-based scholarships.

"I got the Hope scholarship and the Zell Miller scholarship," Limaye said.

Her AP Calculus teacher, Jennifer Trebucq says this is a testament to her work ethic.

"She has consistently been one of the top scorers in my class, which is not easy to do," Trebucq said.

Trebucq is proud of Limaye's resilience to persevere.

"Sonali is one of those students that just reminds me why I got into this profession. She is just so hardworking. She comes in the classroom every day with a smile on her face," Trebucq said.

Limaye has goals of becoming a Neurologist, a doctor who treats disorders relating to the nervous system.