Georgia Senate unanimously approves tax rebate of up to $500 for residents

Georgia lawmakers have approved another round of tax relief for residents after the state Senate unanimously passed a measure Monday to provide one-time income tax rebates of up to $500.

The Georgia Senate voted 53-0 to pass House Bill 1000, which gives taxpayers a one-time credit when they file their 2024 or 2025 state income taxes.

Under the plan, the tax credit provides $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

Gov. Brian Kemp praised the measure shortly after the vote, saying it continues the state's effort to return surplus funds to taxpayers.

"With final passage of HB 1000 today, Georgians will receive another, one-time income tax rebate this year of up to $500 for joint filers," Kemp wrote on social media. "Grateful for our partners in the legislature for helping us provide relief to hardworking Georgians and return more of their money back to their pockets."

Kemp first proposed the rebate earlier this year during his State of the State address, where he announced plans to use about $1.17 billion from the state's budget surplus to fund the tax break.

The governor said the move is part of a broader effort to return excess revenue to taxpayers.

"With this rebate, my administration and this General Assembly will have returned over $7.5 billion in surplus revenue to the taxpayers of our state over the last four years," Kemp said back in January.