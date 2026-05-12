Georgia Senate subpoenas Stacey Abrams over campaign finance violations tied to New Georgia Project

Stacey Abrams is being ordered to testify before a Georgia Senate committee investigating campaign finance violations connected to a voter advocacy group she founded.

The Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations issued subpoenas to Abrams, along with Lauren Groh-Wargo and Nsé Ufot, ordering all three women to appear before the committee at the Georgia State Capitol on Friday at 10 a.m.

The subpoenas stem from findings by the Georgia State Ethics Commission that the New Georgia Project and its affiliated New Georgia Project Action Fund violated Georgia campaign finance laws during the 2018 election cycle. Earlier this year, the organizations admitted to 16 violations of state law and agreed to pay a $300,000 fine, the largest campaign finance penalty in Georgia history.

The committee says it is investigating the extent of coordination, decision-making, financial activity and knowledge surrounding what it called unlawful political activity identified by state investigators.

"This committee has a responsibility to follow the facts wherever they lead," said Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, vice chairman of the committee. "Georgia law requires transparency and accountability in our elections. The people of Georgia deserve to know who was involved, what decisions were made and how millions of dollars flowed through organizations that admitted to violating our campaign finance laws."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 30: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the Georgia State Convocation Center on July 30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Julia Beverly / Getty Images

Committee Chairman Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, said the investigation is focused on restoring public confidence in Georgia's election and campaign finance systems.

"The integrity of our political process depends on the faithful enforcement of the law," Cowsert said. "The Ethics Commission uncovered what it described as one of the most significant campaign finance violations in state history. Our committee intends to determine who was responsible and whether additional reforms or enforcement mechanisms are necessary to protect the public trust and prevent this from ever happening again."

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones added that no one should be above the law when it comes to campaign finance disclosure.

"When organizations secretly spend millions to influence elections while evading disclosure requirements, it undermines confidence in our democratic process," Jones said. "The Senate will continue pursuing the truth and ensuring accountability, regardless of political party or influence."

Dolezal went further on social media, writing that "the era of untouchable political elites is over" following the issuance of the subpoenas.

Abrams founded the New Georgia Project in 2013 before resigning from the group in 2017. She narrowly lost the 2018 Georgia governor's race to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and lost a rematch in 2022 by a wider margin.

The New Georgia Project has since dissolved.

The committee says additional hearings and witness testimony are expected in the coming weeks.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to Abrams' Office and will update this story when we receive a statement.