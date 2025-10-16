New Georgia Project, the nonprofit that helped turn Georgia blue and boost voter turnout, announces closure

The New Georgia Project and its affiliated New Georgia Project Action Fund announced Thursday that they will formally dissolve as organizations.

In a joint statement, the boards of directors said the decision comes as both groups reflect on a decade of work aimed at empowering voters and strengthening democracy in the state.

"We have believed that every voice matters and that democracy thrives when people are informed, organized, and empowered," the statement read. "As we close this chapter, we recognize that the work of building a just and truthful world remains urgent."

A decade of advocacy comes to an end

Founded in 2013 by former Georgia House Democratic leader Stacey Abrams, the New Georgia Project quickly rose to prominence for its role in registering voters, particularly Black, Latino, and young Georgians, and expanding civic participation in historically underrepresented communities.

The group gained national attention for its voter registration efforts ahead of the 2020 presidential election, when Georgia flipped blue for the first time in nearly three decades.

Ethics violations and record fines

Despite its influence, the organization faced mounting legal challenges. In January, the Georgia State Ethics Commission ruled that NGP and NGPAF illegally performed campaign work for Abrams without disclosing contributions or spending.

The commission found that the organizations acted as an unregistered Super PAC during Abrams's 2018 gubernatorial campaign and failed to report more than $4 million in donations and $3 million in expenses.

Both groups admitted to 16 violations of state law and agreed to pay a $300,000 fine, the largest ever issued by the Georgia Ethics Commission.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) later urged the IRS to revoke the organization's tax-exempt status, calling it "possibly the largest ethics fine ever issued in the United States."

Leadership changes and organizational decline

Abrams stepped down from the group in 2017 and has denied any involvement in its operations since then. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, another prominent Georgia Democrat, was listed as the organization's CEO in corporate filings from 2017 through 2019.

In the past year, several top executives either resigned or were dismissed, signaling deep internal challenges. A Capital B report in October 2024 revealed that at least four executives had departed since April of that year.

Despite the controversy, the group's final statement highlighted its decade-long mission to empower marginalized communities — including Black, Latino, Asian American, LGBTQ+, and rural Georgians.

"We are proud of the milestones we have achieved, the communities we have engaged, and the countless individuals whose lives have been strengthened by our work," the board said.

The organization's message concluded with a note of hope, calling on future civic leaders to continue advancing "justice, integrity, and equity" in Georgia and beyond.

"We are hopeful that those who continue this work will carry forward the values that have guided NGP and NGPAF since their founding," the statement said.