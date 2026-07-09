Georgia Secretary of State opens investigation into voter registration mailers sent to deceased residents

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Thursday that his office has opened an investigation into Ready to Register and other third-party organizations after reports that voter registration mailers were sent to deceased Georgians and other ineligible recipients.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, election officials have received numerous complaints about voter registration solicitations being mailed to people who have died. In one unusual case cited by the office, a deceased family dog reportedly received one of the mailers.

State officials said they are reviewing whether the mailings violate Georgia law or otherwise undermine confidence in the state's election system.

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 09: A stack of "I'm a Georgia Voter" stickers are seen at a polling location on June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) AP Images

The Secretary of State's Office said third-party voter registration groups frequently conduct mass mail campaigns ahead of major elections but often rely on commercial databases that can contain outdated or inaccurate information, unlike Georgia's official voter registration system.

"Groups like this highlight the unreliability of commercial data," Raffensperger said in a statement. "Georgia maintains one of the cleanest voter rolls in the nation through continuous list maintenance and citizenship verification. These outside organizations don't use those standards. Instead, they flood mailboxes with inaccurate solicitations that confuse voters and waste election officials' time."

Raffensperger also thanked voters who alerted his office to the mailings.

"I want to thank the voters who have flagged the inaccurate mailings and sent them to our office," he said. "Whether checking their ballots for accuracy or keeping their own registration information up to date, voters are a crucial line of defense in election security."

Georgia officials said the issue mirrors problems recently identified in North Carolina, where election officials warned residents about similar mailings from Ready to Register. According to the Georgia Secretary of State's Office, North Carolina officials said the organization mailed registration forms to deceased individuals, used outdated forms, listed incorrect election office addresses and included QR codes that raised privacy concerns.

Raffensperger criticized the mass mailing campaigns, saying they create confusion while increasing the workload for local election offices.

"Whether intentional or simply reckless, these mail campaigns operate like a grift — raising money and generating activity while shifting the costs onto taxpayers, election officials, and voters," Raffensperger said. "Georgia taxpayers should not have to clean up the mess created by organizations that prioritize volume over accuracy."

The Secretary of State's Office is encouraging Georgians to verify their voter registration through the state's My Voter Page and says voters who are already registered at their current address should disregard unsolicited voter registration mailers.