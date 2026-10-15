Georgia school bus monitor, city council member accused of showing porn to children

A Georgia school bus monitor has been fired and arrested after he was accused of showing pornographic material to children while on the job.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that 70-year-old Jerry Alvin Sweat of Alma, Georgia, is charged with exhibiting harmful materials to minors.

The GBI says its investigation began on Oct. 7, when the Bacon County School District asked the agency to investigate allegations that Sweat displayed the pornographic material to minors. At the time of the alleged incident, Sweat was working as a bus monitor for the school district.

Sweat, who also represents District 3 on the Alma City Council, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday and was booked into the Bacon County Jail. He was fired from his position as school bus monitor before his arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials are asking anyone with information on the case to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103 or the agency's tip line at 1-800-597-8477.