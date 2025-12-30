Georgia taxpayers have one more day to decide where some of their tax dollars go. Rural hospitals hope you'll send that money their way

The Rural Hospital Tax Credit, administered through the nonprofit Georgia HEART, allows taxpayers to receive a dollar-for-dollar state income tax credit when they donate to qualified rural hospitals.

The program has become a critical lifeline for facilities struggling to stay open — enabling hospitals to keep maternity wards operating, expand cancer care and offer mobile health services.

Ben Saylor, CEO of Georgia HEART, said the tax credit offers stability at a time when rural hospitals are fighting to survive.

"We've seen a lot of headlines in the news over the last five to six years of rural hospitals all throughout the Southeast that are closing their doors or getting bought up by big hospital systems because they aren't able to sustain themselves," Saylor said. "This is truly providing a mechanism where these hospitals can survive and thrive in these communities."

How it works

The program was established in 2017 after state lawmakers created the credit to support rural hospitals in need. Georgia HEART was formed to administer the process and help hospitals fundraise.

"There's a lot of rules and regulations around who can donate and how much they can donate, and what has to be reported," Saylor said. "We established this organization to help hospitals administer this program, so they can focus on being the best hospital they can be."

Any Georgia taxpayer who owes income tax can apply, and Saylor says the financial impact to donors is essentially zero.

"If I gave $1,000 to one of these hospitals, I'm going to owe the state of Georgia $1,000 less in my income tax," he said. "This is going to be money you're going to spend — you're either going to pay it in income tax to the state, or you can decide you really care about health care in rural Georgia and spend it there."

Saylor added: "The ultimate end cost is nothing to anyone who wants to participate, because for every dollar you're giving to the hospital, you're getting a dollar back from the state."

Where does the money go?

Each year, Georgia HEART surveys participating hospitals to track how funds are being used. Saylor said the impact varies depending on community needs.

"For some hospitals, it's paying down debt or making payroll," he said. "For others, it's allowing them to keep local maternity care or cancer care that otherwise might not be financially sustainable."

Some hospitals are able to invest in new services. "Adding pediatric care, adding mobile mammography units — things where they can go out into the community and help people where they are," Saylor said. "It's just enabling these rural hospitals to thrive where otherwise they wouldn't."

Saylor said the certainty of the tax credit is one of its biggest strengths.

"This provides a stable level of funding where they know, at a minimum, they're going to be able to stay open and operate," he said. "Without this, they wouldn't have that level of certainty."

Why donate now?

The program's annual statewide cap increased to $100 million this year, and Saylor says there is still funding available.

"We're getting to crunch time — the deadline is December 31," he said. "It's not too late to participate. There's still about $22 million available."

Applications can be submitted through the Georgia HEART website. Payments must be postmarked by December 31 to count for this tax year.

Saylor said once donors participate, most keep coming back — and he hopes more people learn about the opportunity.

"The biggest thing we want is more awareness," he said. "So many people tell us, 'I just didn't know this existed.' It's a win-win."

Even Georgians who don't live near a rural hospital can feel the benefit. "Why would I not want to support one of these hospitals and make this a better state?" Saylor said. "We feel fortunate to live 15 minutes from a hospital — not everyone has that. Making sure all Georgians have access to care is something that's really important."

To apply for the Rural Hospital Tax Credit before the deadline, visit the Georgia HEART website by clicking HERE: https://www.georgiaheart.org/donate/final/tax_contribution_type