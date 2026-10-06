Georgia reports record-breaking tourism for 4th year in a row: "A top destination"

The Peach State has a lot to offer, and that means a record number of tourists and tourism dollars are coming to Georgia.

In late September, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that the state broke its tourism record for the fourth year in a row.

According to Kemp, Georgia saw a record 175.6 million domestic and international visitors in 2025. Those visitors spent more than $46 billion in lodging, restaurants, transportation, and more, beating the previous record by more than 2%.

The governor also announced Georgia was ranked No. 5 in the nation for domestic overnight visitors for the sixth year in a row.

"Georgia's incredible natural wonders, welcoming communities, and unique attractions make our state a top destination for business and leisure travelers alike, as well as both families and employers who want to make Georgia their home," Kemp said. "These figures are a testament to the work of hardworking Georgians statewide who provide visitors with a reason to keep Georgia on their mind, thereby generating revenue, supporting small businesses, and creating jobs for hardworking Georgians in all four corners of the Peach State."

Tourism is estimated to generate $84.1 billion in economic impact across the state, making it one of the largest contributors to the Georgia economy. Around one in every 15 jobs in Georgia are connected with tourism, either directly or indirectly.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the record-breaking tourism numbers at a conference in late September. Georgia Department of Economic Development

Tourism is one of Georgia's largest economic contributors, generating $84.1 billion in statewide economic impact. The state's tourism-supported workforce rose to 473,837 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, accounting for one in every 15 Georgia jobs.

"Every visitor who chooses to spend time and money in our beautiful state helps create a better future for the people who call Georgia home," said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. "Tourism is a powerful economic driver with real results. These latest numbers reflect the hard work of Georgia's tourism professionals who keep our state competitive and a destination worth choosing time and again."

With the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup excitement in Atlanta over the summer, it is likely that the state continues breaking records this year as well.