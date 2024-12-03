House Democrats move to oust aging committee leaders

Washington — A group of House Democrats is seeking to oust some of their aging committee leaders after disappointing defeats for the party in the November elections that will give Republicans control of the White House and Congress come January.

Democrats are trying to replace the veteran members on at least three key panels — the House Judiciary Committee, House Agriculture Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee — with younger leaders in the next Congress. Candidates for the positions have stressed the need to be able to effectively counter President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

The effort comes amid a yearslong push within the Democratic Party for older leaders to pass the torch to a younger generation and as some blame 82-year-old President Biden for dragging out his exit from the 2024 campaign.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who turns 62 next week, is pursuing the top post on the Judiciary Committee, which would remove longtime leader Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York. The 77-year-old has been the top Democrat on the committee since 2017.

If Raskin's challenge is successful, there would be a vacancy atop the House Oversight Committee. Raskin is currently the panel's top Democrat and 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is seen as his potential replacement.

Rep. Jim Costa of California and Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota are both vying for the top post on the House Agriculture Committee, which would oust Rep. David Scott of Georgia, who is approaching 80 years old and has suffered a series of serious health issues.

Costa, who is 72, and Craig, who is 52, sent letters announcing their candidacies for the plum assignment to their colleagues this week. Costa said Democrats need a leader who will "bring a strong Democratic message back to rural America." Craig championed her margin of victory in a competitive district, noting that she won by 13.5% this election cycle.

"I am most proud that I outperformed in my most rural areas and townships. I show up and listen to everyone, whether they agree with me or not," she wrote.

The top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona, said he would not seek the post again next year after he received a challenge from Rep. Jared Huffman of California. Grijalva, 76, has been battling lung cancer.

"House Democrats stand as the most important bulwark against the coming attacks on our fundamental rights, democratic institutions, public lands, frontline and indigenous communities, and the livability of our planet," Huffman, 60, wrote, adding that "effective committee work led by our ranking members will be critical to limiting the damage" from Trump's agenda and enabling Democrats to retake the majority in two years.