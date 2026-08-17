Georgia rapper Lil Toonk to remain in jail after judge denies bond in Fulton County homicide case

Rapper Lil Toonk will remain in jail after a Fulton County judge denied him bond Monday in a homicide case dating back to 2024.

Lil Toonk, born Tavorian Lindsey, appeared before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Emily K. Richardson for a bond hearing Monday.

Richardson said Lindsey is presumed innocent but expressed concern about his criminal history, previous failure to appear in court and the number of cases involving him over the past three years.

The judge said her primary concerns were the potential danger to the community and the risk that Lindsey could commit additional felonies if released. She also questioned whether he would return to court.

CBS News Atlanta

Lindsey's attorney argued that he was a good candidate for bond and would follow any conditions imposed by the court. The defense proposed placing him on house arrest with an ankle monitor under the supervision of Fulton County Pretrial Services.

Richardson denied the request.

Lindsey was arrested in Lamar County in July on an outstanding Fulton County homicide warrant. The Lamar County Sheriff's Office said deputies recovered several firearms, including rifles and a handgun, along with other evidence during the arrest.

He was later transferred to the Fulton County Jail.

Jail records list six counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possessing a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies.