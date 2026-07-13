Rapper Lil Toonk arrested in Georgia on Fulton County homicide warrant, sheriff says

A rapper wanted for a homicide in Fulton County is now in custody after he was arrested in West Georgia over the weekend.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office says that Tavorian Lindsey, also known as "Lil Toonk," was apprehended late Saturday night on an outstanding homicide warrant.

Authorities say they also found multiple firearms, including multiple rifles and a handgun, as well as other evidence.

The Lamar County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of multiple firearms seized during the arrest. Lamar County Sheriff's Office

Following the arrest, Lindsey was turned over to Fulton County deputies, who transported him to the county jail.

Jail records show that Lindsey is charged with six counts of felony murder, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies.

Officials have not shared any details of the incident that led to the charges, but details from the records show that it happened on May 6, 2024.