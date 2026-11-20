Police in Hinesville are asking for help after finding what appeared to be a human placenta and umbilical cord inside a trash bag.

Officers recovered the bag on Nov. 8 near the intersection of West General Stewart Way and Highway 84 after someone reported a suspicious bag in the area.

According to the Hinesville Police Department, surveillance footage showed the bag was discarded during the evening of Nov. 7.

Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery and check on the welfare of anyone involved.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 912-368-8211 and select option 5 or email hpd-tips@cityofhinesville.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the same number and selecting option 9.