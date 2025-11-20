Georgia police chief retires, then is arrested on stalking and misuse of license plate reader charges

A police chief in Georgia was arrested following a months-long investigation into allegations that he misused police technology to stalk and harass multiple people. News of his arrest broke hours after he announced his retirement from the department he had served for over 20 years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman, 49, has been charged with violating his oath of office, stalking, harassment, and several counts of misusing the department's automated license plate recognition system. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office requested the probe, which investigators say uncovered evidence that Steffman used the technology to track and torment several individuals.

Steffman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail. On Wednesday morning, town officials shared on Facebook that Steffman had resigned and retired from the department for "personal reasons." Town Manager Jennifer Scott appointed Captain Zack Tiller as interim chief effective immediately.

Steffman had served with the Braselton Police Department since 2005 and was sworn in as chief in April 2025 after previously serving as interim chief. Just days before he stepped down, on Nov. 14, the Braselton mayor and town council honored Steffman for 20 years of service, praising his leadership and commitment to public safety.

In a statement Wednesday, Scott said the town was "disappointed by the circumstances and the charges" but would allow the legal process to play out. "At the same time, we appreciate that these matters require the former chief's full personal attention and appreciate his years of service," she said. "As we look ahead, our priority remains ensuring the safety and protection of our citizens and maintaining the strong level of public service our community expects."

The GBI's investigation remains open. Officials have not said how many alleged victims are involved or released additional details about the stalking and harassment accusations.