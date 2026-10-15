Georgia police chief facing felony charge for taking handgun meant for raffle, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested one of the state's police chiefs accused of taking a donated handgun meant for a raffle.

Quitman Police Chief Lawrence McGee, 44, is charged with one count of felony theft by taking and one count of violation of his oath of office, officials said.

According to the GBI, the Brooks County Sheriff's Office asked the agency to investigate an alleged theft involving McGee of Feb. 3, 2026. Investigators say the Quitman Police Department received a donated handgun for a raffle during a regional traffic meeting, but McGee kept the gun for himself instead.

GBI agents arrested McGee on Wednesday and booked him into the Brooks County Jail.

An arrest warrant was issued for McGee following the return of an indictment by a Brooks County Grand Jury. McGee was arrested on October 14, 2026, and booked into the Brooks County Jail. He has since been released on bond.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the GBI's regional office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477.